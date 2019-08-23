RAYNE - Funeral services for Aurelian Joseph "Mr. Bee" Broussard, 88, will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Denis Lacroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate for the services. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM, with a rosary being recited at 11:00 AM in Gossen Funeral Home.

Mr. Broussard passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Rayne.

A native and lifelong resident of the Rayne area, Mr. Broussard proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict for 16 months. Following his military service, Mr. Broussard studied diesel mechanics. For many years he served the farmers of this area by working on their farming equipment. Even after retirement, Mr. Broussard was often called upon to advise others of how to repair farming equipment. He was a Jack of all trades, and could do electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, and woodworking. He even fabricated his own tools and parts. Mr. Broussard could be found many mornings having coffee with friends at the parts house.

Survivors include his daughters, Sheilah Broussard of Rayne, and Saninne Broussard of Youngsville; son, Duane Broussard and wife, Georgia of Westlake; sisters, Louise Thibodeaux and husband, Carroll of Rayne, and Isabelle Aucoin of Rayne; mother of his children and beloved former wife, Mattie T. Prejean of Church Point; grandchildren, Desi Gossen Smith, Victoria Lacroix Breen, Krisha Louviere Iles, and Ryan Broussard; great-grandchildren, Mia Smith, Jillian Smith, Ella Breen, Remy Breen, and Cohen Iles; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Broussard in death were his parents, Moise and Anastasia Credeur Broussard; grandson, Joshaua Broussard; and brothers, Claby Broussard and Albert Broussard.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.