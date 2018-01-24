Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Barbara Theriot Hanley, 85, who died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 3:35 a.m. at The Carpenter House of Acadiana in Lafayette.

Fr. Edward Duhon, Priest in Residence of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the service.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 10 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Barbara was born in Winnsboro. After high school, she worked for a short period of time at St. Pat’s Hospital in Lake Charles. She graduated from beauty school and became a licensed cosmetologist and owned and operated Hanley’s Beauty Shop for over 50 years. She enjoyed the friendship she had with her customers.

Barbara was a member of the Crowley Town Club where she enjoyed playing cards. She enjoyed watching sports, bowling, reading and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph V. “Bubbie” Hanley Jr. of Crowley; one son, John Hanley of Crowley; three daughters, Stephanie Hanley and Tammy Hanley both of Crowley, and Kathleen Stringer and husband Jason of Big Lake; three brothers, Billy Theriot and wife Vera of Texas, Jimmy Woitt of Mississippi, and Johnny Woitt and wife Carolyn of Florida; two grandchildren, Lynn Pourciaux and wife Ersinia of Idaho, and Colleen Stringer of Big Lake; two great-grandchildren, Isabela and Liliana Pourciaux of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Theriot and Norma Ollene Madden Woitt; one sister, Cogie Vincent.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Woitt, Johnny Woitt, Jason Stringer, Chuck Guidry, Tim Herpin and Nicholas Guidry.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.