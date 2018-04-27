Barton K. “Bart” Bernard, 63, of Lake Charles, and recently of Licking, Missouri, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, of pneumonia-related complications.

Surrounded by his loving family, Bart passed away peacefully once removed from life-support equipment, following several days’ effort to restore lung and heart functions.

He is survived by his father, Dale Bernard; sisters Thyra Stovall and Pam Lipinski; wife Sheila Ryan Bernard; daughter Jennifer Erin Bernard Torrans; and son Joshua Ryan Bernard, their respective spouses, Joaquin Torrans and Crystal Bernard; and grandchildren, Miranda Jane Torrans, twins Armor Dale and Ronin Harrison Bernard, Henry Valentine Torrans, and Olivia Rose Bernard.

Beloved husband and father, Bart was born Jan. 18, 1955, and grew up in Lake Charles, where he attended Forest K. White Junior High School and LaGrange Senior High School and played clarinet in its marching band, graduating in 1973.

Bart earned an Associate of Science degree from Tarrant County College in 1992, and was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity.

Bart Bernard married Sheila Ann Ryan, and he worked on an offshore drilling platform, helicoptering in for the birth of their first child, Jennifer, in 1978, but later working for PPG so that he wouldn’t be late for the birth of their son Joshua.

Trained as a machinist, Bart later moved his family to the Texas Metroplex, where he was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, and worked for Bunge Foods, and finally Sonoco Products, from which he retired in 2016.

Bart and Sheila joined their daughter Jennifer and her family in Missouri, where they turned their attentions to renovating the campground that Jennifer and her husband had recently purchased, and where Bart’s knowledge and wisdom was greatly appreciated.

An avid photographer, Bart leaves behind an impressive record of visual recordings that follows all the major developments in technology from 35 mm film to drone digital aerial photography, albums cherished by his family.

A dedicated father, Bart enjoyed building sets for his children’s school theatrical productions, garnering praise for his metal fabrication skills on pieces such as the birdcage in Once Upon a Mattress and his set for Working.

Bart’s favorite time, though, was spent taking his children and grandchildren to play in the neighborhood park. A playground will be dedicated to his memory at Boiling Springs Resort, his daughter and son’s-in-law campground near Bart and Sheila’s home in Missouri.

Visitation will be on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Street Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, with the Rosary being recited before the Liturgy of the Word led by Fr. Aubrey Guilbeau at 1 p.m.

Rev. Darrin Worthington will preside at the graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings, where Bart will be interred alongside his late mother, Nelly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Treasures of Marilyn in Lake Charles at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend any or all services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McNeese Foundation for the Nelly Bernard Scholarship. Contributions can be mailed to the McNeese Foundation, Box 91989, Lake Charles, LA 70609 and please write “Nelly Bernard Scholarship” in the check’s memo line.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.