Bea A. Montgomery

KAPLAN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Bea Ann Montgomery, 78, a native of Rayne and resident of Kaplan, who peacefully passed away at her residence on Saturday, Aug. 3, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Rev. Mark Miley officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Gavin Montgomery, Reese Montgomery, Austin Montgomery, Ethan Montgomery, Brandon Montgomery, Thomas Montgomery, Jordan Percle and Judd Gautreaux.

Bea is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronnie Howard Montgomery; four sons, Ronnie “Skeeter” Montgomery (Jennifer), Shannon Montgomery (Christie), Shad Montgomery (Andi) and Mitchell Montgomery (Sheila); nine grandchildren, Gavin Montgomery, Macey Percle, Austin Montgomery, Brandon Montgomery, Kaitlyn Montgomery, Thomas Montgomery, Reese Montgomery, Ethan Montgomery, Emma Montgomery and Lexia Lacour; four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jeanette Beard (John) and Rosalie “Doo” Beatty (Jeff); and one brother, Harold Joseph “Bud” Gautreaux (Judy).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alcee and Leonia Gautreaux; her brother, James Patrick “Pat” Gautreaux; and granddaughter, Addison Clare Montgomery.

The family requested visiting hours at Vincent Funeral Home, Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, Aug. 5, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. when the procession departs for the church service.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276. Condolences may be sent to the Montgomery family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.