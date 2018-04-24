A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Beatrice Bertrand Johnson, 89, who died Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 11:05 a.m. at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Fr. Edward Duhon, priest in residence at St. Michael the Archangel, will officiate for the services.

The family requested visiting hours Monday from noon to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary was recited Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by one daughter, Jenny Kelehan and husband Kevin of Broussard; three sons, Charles W. Johnson and wife Genevieve of Crowley, Mike Johnson and wife Patricia of Lafayette and Jeff Johnson of Abbeville; two sisters, Anna Abshire and Virgie Mae Crosby, both of Crowley; one brother, Delton Bertrand of Crowley; eight grandchildren, James Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Annette J. Bowers and husband Harold, Ashley Kelehan, Travis Kelehan and wife Marisa, Crystal Boullion and husband Matt, Nicole Johnson and Aaron Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Johnson; one son, Francis Johnson; and her parents, Durcraette and Ezemia Nassar Bertrand.

Pallbearers will be James Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Travis Kelehan, Keith Bertrand, Buddy Bertrand, Joseph Seaux and Joshua Seaux.

Honorary pallbearer will be her brother Delton Bertrand.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.