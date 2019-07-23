Belle Thibodeaux Mouton, 96, of Huntington, Texas, passed away on July 21, 2019, at Huntington Health Care.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Deacon Hazen Kenney.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Church Point on March 22, 1923, she was the daughter of Hebrard and Josephine (Venable) Thibodeaux. Belle was a homemaker and lived a long, full, happy life. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James C. “J.C.” Mouton Sr.; and parents Hebrard and Josephine Thibodeaux.

She is survived by her sons, James C. “Jim” Mouton Jr. and wife Brenda of Orange; Grayling Mouton and wife Cindy of Orange; Charles “Charlie” Mouton of Lufkin, Texas; daughter Cheryl Sargent and husband Johnny of Orange; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sister Grace Abshire of Lake Charles.

Serving as pallbearers will be Heath Mouton, Chuckie Mouton, Lee Duhon, Josh Mouton, Roderick Richard and Duane Abshire.