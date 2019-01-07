It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bennie Paul Miller announces his passing at his home at the age of 62. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry Celebrant.

Bennie was a farmer in Iota alongside his brothers for all his life. He loved being outdoors, cooking, and tending to his farm equipment. Bennie most of all loved his grandbabies and when he wasn’t at work, he was with them.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 30 years, Bonita Miller of Iota; son, Devin Miller and wife, Kendra of Iota; mother, Geneive Miller of Iota; brothers, Shelton Miller and wife, Teresa of Egan and Marcus Miller and wife, Pamela of Iota; sister, Shirley Laughlin and husband, John of Natchitoches; two granddaughters, Kiley and Khloey Miller of Iota; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Williard Miller.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. until time of services. The Catholic Daughters of America will recite a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Iota, 840 Howard St, (337)779.3083 is in charge of arrangements.