LAFAYETTE - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Bernard “Ben” Babineaux, 82, announce his passing on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The Very Reverend Thomas Voorhies, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include the love of his life and sweetheart, Alice Stelly Babineaux, wife of 59 years; one son, Kevin Gerard Babineaux; two daughters, Rochelle Reneé Babineaux and Bridget Babineaux Foret and her husband Thomas; seven grandchildren, Dez Bernard Babineaux, Nicholas Babineaux, Chandler Cole Foret, Alexandra Leigh Foret, Ashley Blaire Foret, Conny Jo Leigh Babineaux and Alice Johanna Babineaux; and three-great grandchildren, Cole Matthew Babineaux, Blair Madison Babineaux and Jaxon Babineaux all of whom he fondly referred to as the “apples of his eyes”.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son in heaven, Troy Babineaux; his parents, Desire “Dez” Babineaux and Cecile Bernard Babineaux; his brother, Patrick Babineaux; and his treasured in laws, Curley Stelly and Liza Jo Stelly.

Ben was born on July 7, 1936 in Cade, Louisiana and was a resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He was a veteran of military service and proudly served his country as a member of the Louisiana National Guard for over nine years. He was a strong man, a wise businessman, a wonderful husband, a dedicated father, and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He attended St. Joseph and was a graduate of Rayne High School. After two years at SLI (ULL), he went on to become the owner of Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home for 40 years. He also owned Babineaux Construction and Real Estate, and worked for years as a bookkeeper for the Louisiana Frog Co. and Babineaux Lumber Co.

He had many other talents and interests, one of which was training German Shepherd show dogs for 30 years and was honored as the first president of the Lafayette German Shepherd Dog Club. Besides being known as an expert joke teller and story teller, he was also an undefeated arm wrestler. But his one true passion was as a boxing coach for nearly 30 years. His original amateur team, Lafayette Sports for Boys, was made up mostly of boys who were in need of guidance, direction and purpose, and Ben stepped in and fathered them inside and outside of the ring. When they became professional boxers, his team name changed to Babineaux Stables. It was during this time that he invented and patented the first and only boxing-back bag used for defensive training. Many years later, he was recognized by his boxing peers for his outstanding leadership as a coach and service to his community.

He was a devoted Catholic who prayed his rosary daily, never missed mass and always looked forward to the Sunday Gospel. He adored and cherished spending time with his family, and gatherings almost always included a football or frisbee competition, loud music and dance-offs or a someone serenading him on the piano. He was a self-taught musician on the bongos and harmonica. In fact, he never missed a birthday without performing his own rendition of the birthday song with a harmonica solo. He diligently worked to provide a beautiful life for his family, and was sure to make an education available to his children and grandchilden as he valued this the most. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carrying Ben to his eternal resting place were members of Babineaux Stables boxing team. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Babineaux, Dez Babineaux, Chandler Foret, Cole Babineaux, Nick Babineaux, Thomas Foret, Joe Tezeno and Travis Johnson.

The family requested visitation observed in Martin & Castille’s Downtown location on Sunday, March 31, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, April 1, from 8 a.m. until time of service.

A rosary will be prayed by Voorhies Short on Sunday, March 31, at 6 p.m. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Babineaux family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Amedysis Home Health and all of his caregivers for their kindness and compassion given to Ben during his time of need. And finally, the family would like to give special appreciation to Dez Babineaux, Ben’s grandson, who postponed his vocation five years ago to become Ben’s primary caregiver. He loved, pampered and cared for Ben every day and was by his side until the very end.

