DUSON - A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at St Theresa Catholic Church in Duson for Mrs. Bernice LeBlanc Orlowich, 93, who passed away on Feb. 24, 2017, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Rev. Allen Breaux, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, was celebrant of the Mass and conducted the funeral service.

Interment was at St. Theresa Cemetery in Duson.

Mrs. Bernice, a resident of Rayne, was the daughter of the late Cyril Simon and the former Marie Sensat. Bernice spent her 45-year career in the apparel industry, first as the manager of The Co-Ed Shoppe in Crowley, then Wormser’s of Lafayette as comptroller, retiring in 1980. She had a keen eye for fashion and always dressed impressively.

She was a loving, compassionate, and devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, with a zest for life. She was loved and will be dearly missed.

Survivors are her daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Dickie Robinson of Groves, Texas, and Sandra and David Bush of Rayne; three granddaughters, Donna (Kenney) Haas, Annette (Tonio) Cutrera and Ashley Champagne; one great-grandson, Luke Scheufens and fiancee Brittany; and four great-granddaughters, Lauren (Luke) Wagnon, Julie Haas, Alexandra Fontaine, and Jillian Champagne; brother and his wife, John and Leslie Simon of Virginia; and three sisters-in-law, Mildred Simon, Jeanne Simon, and Florence Simon; a host of nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Betty Bush and Lyn Petitjean.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Edward LeBlanc and Theodore Orlowich; five brothers and two sisters-in-law, Howard (Eunice), Black (Cecile), Elmo, Norris, and Irby Simon.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home-Bertrand on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A rosary was recited at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Visiting hours continued on Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers were Richard Robinson, David Bush, Luke Scheufens, Kenny Haas, Tonio Cutrera, Carl Simon, and Harry Simon.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Orlowich family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, was in charge of funeral arrangements.