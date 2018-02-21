Rayne - Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Bertha Clement Dupuis, 92, who died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church was celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Dupuis Dore and husband Donald Sr. of Rayne; grandson, Gregory Paul Dore and wife Tammi of Rayne; granddaughter, Paula Marie Dore and fiance Tomme Landry of Maurice; step-grandson, Donald R. Dore Jr. and fiance Darlene Dronet Lyons of Sulphur; three great-grandsons, Matthew Dore, Nicholas Dore and Christopher Dore; and a brother, Norris Clement of Rayne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Dupuis; parents, Eumea Clement and Willie Clement; sister, Nola Clement Gaspard; and a brother, Nolan Clement.

Pallbearers were Gregory Dore, Matthew Dore, Nicholas Dore, Christopher Dore, Joey Thibodeaux and Donald Dore Jr.

A Rosary was prayed Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested v visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

