A visitation was held on Thursday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Ms. Bertha Domingue Royer, 84, of Rayne.
She passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2:57 a.m. at the Acadia General Hospital.
Ms. Royer was a resident of The Ellington in Rayne since 2011.
She is survived by one daughter, Carol R. Meche and husband Neal of Branch; two sons, Michael Royer of Duson and Jimmy Royer of Rayne; one sister, Eula Comeaux of Rayne; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ms. Royer is preceded in death by her husband, Emery Royer; one son, Patrick Royer; her parents, Amelcar and Zulmé Boudreaux Domingue; four brothers, Tony Jr., Wallace, Lenis and Leroy (P) Domingue; and two sisters, Antoinette Boudreaux and Alma Romero.
Duhon Funeral Home of Rayne was in charge of arrangements.

