ROBERTS COVE - A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. in the St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Bertha Ewing Spaetgens, 94, who passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at 8:50 p.m. at the Camelot Place in Rayne.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, officiated for the services.

Burial was in the St. Leo IV Catholic Church Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary was recited on Thursday at 7 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel.

Visitation resumed on Friday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m. until time of services.

Ms. Spaetgens was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Court St. Leo IV, Ladies Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan and Our Lady Queen of Peace Rosary Group for many years.

She enjoyed sewing for many people, especially her grandchildren, in the many years that she worked as a seamstress. She enjoyed her many chores at church, cleaning, washing the church linens, and all other jobs that came with it. She was a very devout Catholic who prayed a lot and enjoyed praying with and for others. She was a prayerful, faith-filled servant of God.

Her grandsons will be her pallbearers for the services.

Survivors include four daughters, Janie Wright of Roberts Cove, Bobbie Comeaux of Lafayette, Kris and husband Jon Martin of Roberts Cove and JoJo and husband Russ Gout of Dallas, Texas; one son, Bubba and wife Donna Leonards Spaetgens of Roberts Cove; one son-in-law, Harvey Schexnider of Lafayette; two brothers-in-law, Leo and wife Ruby Spaetgens of Roberts Cove, and Robert Davis of Jennings; one sister-in-law, Marie Broussard of Lafayette; 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Spaetgens was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Joseph Spaetgens Sr.; one daughter, Cathy Schexnider; three sons-in-law, Billy Wright, Allen Ray Comeaux and Michael Thibodeaux; one daughter-in-law, Mary Morgan Spaetgens; three sisters, Fern Hartwell, Sue Trahan and Aspize Davis; and three brothers, Henry Ewing, Stan LeLeux and Amay Fontenot.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mrs. Spaetgens’ name be made to Rayne Catholic Elementary School or to Redemptorist Catholic School.

