Funeral services will be held Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at Roberts Cove Church of Christ for Bertha Lee Broussard Hanks, 67, who died Wednesday, May 31, at her residence in Rayne.

Brother Jack Harris will be officiating for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday from 8 a.m. to service time at Roberts Cove Church of Christ in Roberts Cove. Burial will be in Kie Hebert Cemetery.

Mrs. Hanks is survived by her husband of 44 years, Autry D. Hanks of Rayne; three sons, Brandon Hanks and wife Amanda of Rayne, Jason Hanks and wife Nicole of Crowley and Lance Hanks and wife Chelsea of Estherwood; four sisters, Betty B. Woods and husband Dominique of Morse, Elaine B. Gaspard and husband Lawrence of Rayne, Mary Lou Broussard of Lake Charles and Shirley B. Murrell and husband John of Crowley; six brothers, Clifton Broussard and wife Theresa of Crowley, Alex Broussard and wife Shirlene of Lake Arthur, Paul Broussard, Ashton Broussard, Wesley Broussard and Johnny Broussard, all of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Ridge Hanks and wife Callie of Crowley, Matthew Hanks of Rayne, Alexis Hanks of Crowley, Jasmine Hanks of Crowley and Alaya Hanks, Raleigha Hanks and Daylon Hanks, all of Estherwood; and one great-grandchild, Roman Hanks of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Upton and Marie Quebodeaux Broussard; and one sister, Irene Broussard Henry.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.