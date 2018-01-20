Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Bertha Menard Doucet, 94, who died Saturday Jan. 20, 2018 at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include three sons, Richard Doucet of Rayne, Alden Doucet of Moss Bluff, Dalton Doucet and wife Verna of Rayne; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Joseph Doucet Sr.; two sons, Russell Doucet and Bradley Doucet; her parents, Placide Menard and Aline Mire Menard; two sisters, Ida Menard Legnon and Iris Menard Guidry; and four brothers, Wallace “TB” Menard, Brenice Menard, Lennis Menard and Amos Menard.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday Jan. 21, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

