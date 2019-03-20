RAYNE – Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church for Bertha Roberts Jones.

Interment was in Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery.

Bertha Roberts Jones returned to her heavenly home on Monday, March 11, following a brief illness at the age of 92.

Her devotion to her family, friends and her strong faith in God supported her during her short illness.

Bertha was born to the late Oliver and Mary Roberts, in Rayne on June 22, 1926. She loved people and enjoyed cooking, dancing, laughing and having fun. She was the life of every event and never met a stranger.

Bertha is survived by her niece, who was more like a daughter, Gloria Stewart (Jessie); nieces, Irma Martin, Althea White (Jessie), Jackie Domingue (Milton), Patricia Bonnom (Elton) Phyllis Ceasar, Sandra Ceasar, Sheryl Minor, Johnnie Roberts, Cassandra Meriwether and Mary Lou Nickson; nephews, Eric Roberts (Rose), Nathaniel Russell, Tyler Roberts (Tina), Stanley Roberts, Elliott Roberts and Robert Simms; special cousin, Catherine Jackson-Carter; great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, great-great-great-nieces, great-great–great-nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Mary Roberts; a sister, Eunice Robinson; a brother, John Roberts Sr.; niece, Sherry Babineaux; and nephews, Clarence Robinson, John Roberts Jr. and Patrick Roberts.

Visitation was held Saturday, March 16, at Syrie Funeral Home from 7 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette.