A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Crowley for Bertha S. Faulk, 96, who passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 7:25 p.m. at Encore Nursing Home in Crowley.

Fr. Michael DeBlanc, associate pastor of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Crowley will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in Arceneaux Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, June 4, at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, June 4, at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 5, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include one brother, Jean and wife Margie Seaux of Crowley; three grandchildren, Pam Broussard of Rayne, Trina Bonin of Mire and Carlos and wife Gloria Miller of Mermentau; five great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Ms. Faulk was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Faulk; one daughter, Earline Stelly; one son, Henry Wilton Miller; her parents, Henry and Louise C. Seaux; seven brothers, Clopha Seaux, Abbie Seaux, Claby Seaux, Leo Seaux, J.B. Seaux, Lyman Seaux and one infant brother; and three sisters, Ella Lantier, Evlla Cormier and Beulah Winn.

Ms. Bertha was the Rice Festival Senior Queen in 1993.

