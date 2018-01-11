RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Berton J. Guilbeaux, 90, who passed away at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley on MOnday, Jan. 8, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Fr. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, officiated the services. Burial was held in the Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood.

The family requested visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary was recited Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation resumed on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include two sons, Kermit and wife Elaine Guilbeaux of Rayne, and Leroy Anthony and wife Tiffany Guilbeaux of Crowley; four daughters, Marie Bernadette Szekely of Rayne, Patricia Ann and husband Johnny Cormier of Crowley, Juanita Faye Szekely of Crowley and Marlene Sue and husband Lee Fisette of Port Barre; two sisters, Laura Thibodeaux of Lewisburg and Ruby Matlock of Church Point; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mr. Guilbeaux was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Miller Guilbeaux; one daughter, Thelma Jane Cormier; one son, Johnny Guilbeaux; his parents, Albert Guilbeaux Sr. and wife Marie Comeaux; two brothers, Paul Guilbeaux and Albert Guilbeaux Jr.; and one sister, Cecile Guilbeaux Miller.

Pallbearers for the services were Brock Boudreaux, Brandon Lege, Leon Fisette, Toby Istre, Blaze Guilbeaux and Jonathon Cormier.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Rayne, LA was in charge of all arrangements.