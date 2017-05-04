The Family of Beryl Beatrice Faulk, 88, mourns the loss of their cherished loved one who went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at her niece’s home.

A celebration of her life will be held at Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Glenn Messer and Rev. David Young officiating. The family request visiting hours Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Indian Bayou Cemetery.

Beryl, beloved daughter, sister, aunt (second mom to many), friend and Christian lady lived a long adventurous life even through the 25 years of being wheelchair bound. She was definitely quite the go-getter. She was the second born to Willis and Lola Hayes Faulk in Ebenezer and lived there and also in Crowley her entire life. She attended Ebenezer School, Crowley High and graduated from the local Adult Education in 1954.

Her humble beginnings started with helping her Daddy and Mama on the farm – driving tractors, picking cotton and weeds out of the rice fields, taking care of younger siblings, cooking and cleaning (enjoying lots of fun throughout it all). Then on to work at Marx Cleaners, Morgan and Lindsey and AVCAP (Acadia Vermilion Community Action Program), also cleaned local businesses and church (often allowing nieces and nephews to help earn extra money).

She loved spending time traveling with family and friends. Teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir were her favorite things to do, she was involved in many church activities such as the Acadia Holiness Camp meeting and the Nazarene’s Big Camp in Pineville. She enjoyed watching TV cooking shows (this excellent country cook could’ve shared a tip or two). There wasn’t much she didn’t try. She trimmed trees, repaired car motors, took hundreds, maybe thousands of photos and got other family members interested in the hobby; she adopted two dogs, Peppie and Bowie after she became wheelchair bound, she read many books, and crafted plastic and yarn artwork.

This saying, “Live Simply, Laugh Often, Love Much”, which was the theme of her 80th birthday party, epitomizes Beryl’s life.

Beryl was a guardian angel her on Earth for many. We will strive to carry on her legacy. “In every heart she touched, in every life she changed, in every thought she inspired, her love lives on. She will never be forgotten. Her kindness, her humor, her friendship lives on in the hearts of those who knew her. As we remember her, we realize that our lives will never be the same – not just because of our loss but because of all we have gained through her living.”

She is survived by two sisters, Billie F. Foreman and Nina Rose F. Spell, both of Crowley; two brothers, Cecil W. Faulk and his wife Joyce of Rayne and Francis “Frank” Faulk and his wife Susan of Crowley; brother-in-law, David Ashby Sr. of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Walterene F. Ashby, Merlene F. Morgan and Frances “Fannie” F. Sarver; sister-in-law, Mickey R. Faulk; four brothers-in-law, Huey Foreman, R. C. Sarver, Buford “Boo” Spell and Richard Morgan; nephews, Keith Foreman, Ray Lambert and Jerry Lambert; and one niece, Pamela Spell Abshire.

Pallbearers will be Barry Spell, Joel Faulk, Jerry Foreman, Ray Morgan and other family members. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Foreman and Brandon Faulk.

The family sends heartfelt thanks to all the Doctors, nurses, LA Hospice Staff, family and friends who have helped care, support and pray for Beryl. May God bless each and every one of you.

