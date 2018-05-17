MIRE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Ann Prejean Bourque, age 75, will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Mire. Reverend Monsignor Russell Harrington will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM in the funeral home.

Mrs. Bourque passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018 in St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House, Lafayette.

A lifelong resident of Lafayette Parish, Mrs. Bourque was a 1960 graduate of Rayne High School, where she earned the title of Valedictorian. Following her marriage, she and her husband, Patrick Bourque, lived in Dallas, TX and Lake Charles before returning to Lafayette.

Mrs. Bourque and her husband were the original owners of Pat's Grocery on Moss Street in Lafayette. She worked at Iberia Bank in Scott for twenty-five years until her retirement, after which she spent her time caring for sick relatives. Mrs. Bourque enjoyed working alongside her husband as he grew vegetables and beautiful roses. She was a wonderful cook, and loved to prepare Sunday dinner for family gatherings. Her greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Bourque and wife, Emy of Lafayette, and Mitchell Bourque and wife, Janice of Lafayette; daughters, Susan Boudreaux and husband, Gregory of Broussard, and Christina Huval and husband, Kirk of Lafayette; brother, Louis Robert Prejean and wife Mary Ann of Rayne; sister, Jenny Arceneaux of Mire; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Bourque in death were her husband of 56 years, Patrick Bourque; sisters, Bonnie Melancon and Katherine Broussard; and brother, John Terry Prejean.

Serving as pallbearers are Mrs. Bourque's grandsons, Joshua Bourque, Alex Bourque, Austin Bourque, Riley Bourque, Anthony Boudreaux, Quinton Boudreaux, and Jeremiah Huval. Named as honorary pallbearer is Michael Boudreaux. Serving as giftbearers are Mrs. Bourque's granddaughters, Maria Bourque, Sarah Bourque, Elizabeth Bourque, Evelyn Bourque, and Ella Huval; and serving as readers are Alex Bourque and Austin Bourque.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the following for their compassionate care of Mrs. Bourque: the staffs of Courtyard Manor Assisted Living, A.M.G. Specialty Hospital, and St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House. They also wish to thank Miss. Linda Jeanbatiste for caring for both of their parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church in Mire.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.