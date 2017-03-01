Duson - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Betty Ann Trahan Fontenot, 80, who died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Fr. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Prigeon Fontenot Sr. of Duson; daughter, Bernice Fontenot Domingue and husband Mark of Duson; four sons, Ted Fontenot and Martha McBride Fontenot of Rayne, Charles Fontenot and wife Connie Marie Duhon Fontenot of Duson, Stanley Fontenot and wife Janet Breaux Fontenot of Ridge, and Prigeon Fontenot Jr. of Rayne; her twin sister, Betty Lou Granger of Rayne; sister, Louella Clark of Ridge; half-sister, Barbara Trahan of Scott; half-brother, Richard Trahan and wife Debbie of Scott; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Voorhies Trahan and Ella Trahan Trahan; step-mother, Aloncel Trahan- three sisters, Renola Trahan, Anna Mae Nugent and Bernice Trahan; four brothers, Milton Trahan, Adam Trahan, Roy Trahan and Raywood Trahan.

A Rosary was prayed Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 1, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Thursday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

