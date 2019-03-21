A Liturgy of the Word Service will be celebrated for Betty Benoit Bourque, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Deacon Denis LaCroix officiating.

Visitation will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, March 21, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume on Friday, March 22, at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Johnson-Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

Betty Benoit Bourque, 81 years old, formerly of Crowley, residing in Lafayette, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 2:58 p.m. after struggling with internal complications. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

Betty was born July 30, 1937, at the family home. She was the oldest of seven children and was married to Ophelias “Joe” Bourque for over 25 years.

Her hobbies included reading books, crocheting and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dewey Benoit; mother Eustage Vincent Benoit; brother, Irvin Benoit; and her youngest sister, Ella Benoit.

Surviving relatives include her daughter, Yolanda “Kim” Bourque Palmer and son in law, Miles Palmer; former son-in-law, Kendall Mosing; only son, Brendall Bourque; four grandchildren, Garrett Anthony Mosing, Danielle Mosing Ferrier, Vaughn Frederick Palmer and Troy Anthony Bourque; six great-grandchildren, Michael Comeaux Jr., Alexis Comeaux, Kyson Lormand, Gabriel Ferrier, Aiden Bourque and Lexi Bourque.

She will be remembered by her great-grandchildren by these sayings, “Why Thank You!”, “She’s so pretty,” and “sha Lil boy.”

She is also survived by four siblings, one sister, Barbara Benoit Girard and husband Bobby; brothers, Charles Benoit and wife Peggy, Daniel Benoit and wife Mona, Jimmy Benoit and wife Joyce; and ex-sister-in-law, Betty Joyce Benoit Homefield.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Garrett Mosing, Troy Bourque, Vaughn Palmer; nephews, Dean Benoit, Terry Benoit and Michael Benoit.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Hebert and Jimmy Benoit Jr.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at University Medical Center/Lafayette General Health and Heart of Hospice for you attentiveness, care, compassion and kind words spoken through this difficult time.

Final thoughts: “Mama we will always carry your memory in our hearts and in our prayers. We will think of you often and may you rest in peace. May God welcome you and may you fall into the loving arms of Jesus as you enter into his kingdom.”

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Bourque’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337)783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.