A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Betty Hanks Guidry, 86, who passed away at Silver Bluff Village in Canton, North Carolina, on July 30, 2019.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Pannell and husband Richard of Dry Prong; two sisters, Barbara Bridges of League City, Texas, Shirley Sylvia of Baytown, Texas; three brothers, Roger Hanks of Dayton, Texas, Ernie Hanks of Baytown, Texas, and Fred Hanks of Austin; and one grandson, Kyrick Pannell of Dry Prong.

Mrs. Guidry is preceded in death by her husband, Irving Guidry; her parents, Fred and Bertha Duhon Hanks; one brother, Woodrow Hanks; and her granddaughter, Kylie Pannell.

Pallbearers will be Ernie Hanks, Jimmy Sylvia, Kyrick Pannell, Austin Berlin, Wesley Berlin and Tate Floyd.

Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Guidry, Chris Bridges, Fred Hanks and Roger Hanks.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.