The family and friends of Betty Hayes Lafosse are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Dec. 29, 2017, at the age of 81.

Betty was born in Morse to Offord Hayes and Lucette Pomia Hayes on Feb. 7, 1936. She was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to the care of her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Spiritual Director of Prairie Rome. Betty also enjoyed playing cards. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by her son, Roger (Vikki Dugas) Lafosse of Morse; her ten grandchildren, Chad, Krystal, Ravyn, Electa, Robert, Kimberly, Amber, Holli, Michelle, and Angel; her seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Offord and Lucette Hayes; her husband Chester, Lafosse; and her two sons, Robert and Timothy Lafosse.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. with Deacon Summers officiating. Burial will follow in the Istre Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Monday, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service. Carrying Betty to her final resting place will be Amber Lafosse, Robert Lafosse, Marcus Martin, Casey Cormier, Christopher Pearson and Timothy Dyson.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.