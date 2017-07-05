RAYNE - Funeral services for Betty Jean LeBlanc Robinson, 70, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Cunningham CME Church.

Pastor Sheldon Clay will officiate for the services, with burial to follow in Community Garden Cemetery in Rayne.

Mrs. Robinson died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

She is survived by her four children, Charlotte (Daren) LeBlanc Ned, Dwayne LeBlanc, Crystal (Elridge) LeBlanc Williams and Damian (April) LeBlanc Sr.; two step-children, Alzena Jones and Bo Keith (Antoinette) Jones; 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren;’ one sister, Diane Gothe of Lafayette; two brothers, Curley (LuLu) LeBlanc of Houston, Texas, and Willie LeBlanc of Rayne; one brother-in-law, Milton Pierce of Houston, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Clark of Galveston, Texas, and Jenette LeBlanc of Lake Charles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Whitney Robinson; her son, Jamie Terell LeBlanc; her step-son, Sederick Robinson; her great-grandson, Jaivion LeBlanc; her parents, her maternal and paternal grandmothers, her two sisters: Mercedes Pierce and Mary Mouton; and two brothers, Leo Clark and Clyde LeBlanc.

The family has requested that visitation be held Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Cunningham CME Church.

Friends my sign the guestbook at www.syriefh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.