Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Betty Ruth Miller Latiolais, 88, who died Saturday March 30, 2019 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Betty was active in her faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In addition she served as a Pre Martial Instructor, Guiding young couples in their decision to marry and the importance of their sacramental commitment. She also served in the role of the CCD Coordinator for St. Joseph Parish. She belonged to various prayer and study groups. She was loved, respected and will be missed by all who new her.

Survivors include son, Gregory Latiolais and spouse Angelina Sherman Latiolais of Rayne, granddaughter, Isabel Latiolais of Rayne, sister, Leora Latiolais of Rayne.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ewel J. Latiolais, son, Joseph Jude Latiolais, parents, Melvin Joseph Miller and Marie Brasseaux Miller.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday April 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 8:00 am to 9:30 am.

