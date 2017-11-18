A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Beverly Deville, 91, who died Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at 8:08 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

She was a retired banker, having worked at both First National Bank and Bank of Commerce for a total of 30 years.

Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A Rosary will be recited Sunday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

She is survived by her adopted daughter, Jenny DeVille; her sister, Wahneta D. Mier and her husband Colbert; and special life-time friends, Mary Ann Sagrera and Rosie Trahan, all of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Vivian Barras DeVille and Lawrence DeVille.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the caregivers, nurses, cooks, administrators and many friends she made at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation. You became such a support and extended family to her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Ave. F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.