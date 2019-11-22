RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Billie Jo Touchet, 29, who died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette LA.

Interment will be in the Body of Christ Ministries Cemetery in Branch.

Associate Pastor Gerard Morgan with Northside Assembly of God will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her two children, Kaelyn J. Senegal, Kyree R. Senegal both of Rayne, mother, Monica Scott Alleman and spouse Michael Alleman of Rayne, four sisters, Angelle Benoit-Istre and spouse August Istre of Rayne, April Touchet and companion Dusty Brannon of Dothan, Alabama, Bobbie Navarre and spouse Lawrence Navarre of Rayne, Cassey Touchet and companion Quinton Cormier of Rayne, two step sisters, Katie Alleman Navarre and spouse Bill Navarre of Crowley, Bobbie Domingue and companion Wilson Ardoin of Cecilia, two brothers, Joseph Touchet and companion Nicole Bott of Rayne, Scotty Touchet and companion Amy Richard of Branch, thirthy one nieces and nephews, Morgan, Ross, Cameron, Tyler, Madison, Dylan, Nicholas, Carli, Lexi, Christopher, Scotty, Jr., Chelsie, Emmy, Malari, Landon, Makayla, Zoe, Katelyn, Hannah, Jasmine, Mason, Katelyn, Bryant, Cayleb, Brieonna, Luke, Kaylee, Cayden, Scotty III, Elizabeth, Zaylon, great nephew, Beaux, God mother, Mary Lou Touchet.

She was preceded in death by father, Michael Touchet, maternal grandmother, Kathleen Keating, maternal great grandmother, Eura Demars Keating, maternal great grandfather, Duke Keating, paternal grandmother, Annie Romero, paternal grandfather, Willis Touchet, step grandmother, Annie Mae Daigle Alleman, brother in law, Charlie Domingue.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

