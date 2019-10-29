Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Northside Assembly of God, 809 E. Northern Ave., Crowley, for Bishop Louis Dugar, 63, who entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Bishop Alton Gatlin, pastor of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ and First Church of God in Christ, will be officiating the funeral service.

Bishop Louis Dugar was the Pastor of Greater Love Family Worship Center.

A musical will be held in his honor at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1,, at First Church of God in Christ, 328 N. Avenue B, Crowley.

Bishop Dugar leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Suella Dugar; four sons, Marcus Dugar, Joshua Dugar (Victoria) and Daniel Dugar, all of Lafayette, and Cory Dugar of Lake Charles; one daughter, Lakrecia Bernard of Crowley; four brothers, Alphonse Houston (Leecy), Jerry Dugar and Horace Dugas (Rudell), all of Crowley, and Norbert Reed Jr. (Debra) of Alexandria; two sisters, Mary Alexander (Carlton) and Doris Dugas, both of Crowley; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Lizzie Reed Sr.; one son, Andraé Dugar; one brother, Lucius Dugar; one sister, Ella Marie Anderson; and his mother and father-in-law, Mary and Freddie Melancon.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Greater Love Family Worship Center, 1001 N. Avenue E, Crowley. Visitation will resume at Northside Assembly of God until 11:15 a.m.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.