RAYNE - Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at a 6:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel for Blake Coleman Jones, 24, who died Sunday July 23, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette LA

Pastor Glenn Howee, with Mowata Baptist Church will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include mother and stepfather, Racheal Jones Strout and Fred Strout of Rayne; sister, Kassandra Strout of Rayne; two brothers, Dennis Strout and Stephen Strout of Rayne; maternal grandparents, Richard and Rosalie Jones of Rayne; and step-grandparents, Dennis and Joyce Strout of Deming, NM.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday August 1, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.