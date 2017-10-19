Bobbie Jean Harmon Monroe “Grammie”

Bobbie Jean Harmon Monroe, 58, of Lake Charles went to be with her Lord and Savior at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in her residence.

Bobbie was born on Dec. 22, 1958, in Crowley to the late Walter Harmon Sr. and Ferrie Mae Harmon. She was a 1976 graduate of Crowley High School and soon after attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Bobbie was married to Abbie Monroe Jr. on Sept. 10, 1977. Bobbie and Abbie were stationed in Dover, Delaware, with the U.S. Air Force until they moved to Lake Charles 37 years ago.

Her love for children led her to work for the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a secretary for Brenda Hunter Head Start. She was “First Lady” of Travelers Rest Baptist Church where her husband is the pastor. Mrs. Monroe was a woman of strong faith and was very dedicated to the church and Christian service, who loved to worship the Lord. She was Director of the Mission Department, Director of Vacation Bible School, Sunday School Secretary, Chairperson of the Decoration Committee, and was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed many activities in life including reading, baking and cooking, traveling and going to garage sales.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 40 years, Abbie Monroe Jr.; daughters, Keli Monroe Wright (Lance) of West Monroe and Kimberly Monroe of Washington, D.C.; sons, Cody Monroe (Tameka) of San Antonio, Texas, and Jared Monroe of Lake Charles; her mother, Ferrie Mae Harmon of Crowley; sisters, ElJeanette Granger and Decoray Harmon, both of Lafayette; grandchildren, Eden, Claire, Cydney, Alexander and Charis; and Godchildren, Sean Webster and Lyndsi Wilridge.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Harmon Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Barry Thomas, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the church on Saturday at 9 a.m. and will continue until the start of the service.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.