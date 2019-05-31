Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Bobbie Lee Chaisson, 80, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Mr. Chaisson was the son of Jacques “Jack” and Catherine Baronet Chaisson and a native of Rayne. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and later of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (then University of Southwestern Louisiana). Although he resided in Lafayette much of his adult life he kept close ties with the Rayne community.

Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Chaisson Holden and spouse James C. Holden of Lafayette; son, Chad Chaisson and spouse Tricia Cole Chaisson of Crowley; six grandchildren, Courtney Martin, Joshua Martin and spouse Andrea Martin, Samantha Martin, Chad Everett Chaisson II, Kaille Chaisson, Ava Chaisson; and great grandchild, Jacques Martin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Trahan Chaisson; son, Michael Chaisson; two grandchildren, Adiana Chaisson and Austin Chaisson; parents, Jacques “Jack” and Catherine Baronet Chaisson; and sister, Nancy Chaisson Menard Moore.

Pallbearers will be Chad Chaisson, Chad Everett Chaisson II, Jimmy Holden, Joshua Martin, Chris Cole and Noah Cole.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, June 2, at 7 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayn on Sunday, June 2, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.