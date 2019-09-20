A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Bobby Joe Orear, 88, who died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 2:23 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehab.

Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 9 a.m. to service time at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Mr. Orear is survived by his wife, Shelby Dischler Orear of Crowley; two daughters, Leslie Orear of Maryland and Lori O. Oberdorf and husband Kirk of Denver, Colorado; one son, Joel Orear of Las Vegas, Nevada; and one grandchild, Sydney Oberdorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Talmadge and Ruby Adams Orear; and one brother, Billy Orear.

