Bobby Leon Gildersleeve

MIRE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Bobby Leon "Bob" Gildersleeve, age 80, of Mire will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, Mire. Monsignor Russell Harrington will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Mire.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, and will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM in the funeral home.

Mr. Gildersleeve passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 in a Lafayette hospital.

A native of Evansville, IN, Mr. Gildersleeve had been a resident of Mire for the past fifty years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Gildersleeve worked in the oil and gas industry for many years, and he served his community as a member of the Duson Lions Club.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Marcella Sonnier Gildersleeve of Mire; son, Kevin Gildersleeve and wife, Donna of Mire; daughters, Shannon Trischler and husband, Carl of Pikesville, KY, and Kelley Gildersleeve and wife, Kristie of Clarksville, TN; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Meyers of Sunset, and Connie Gildersleeve of Evansville, IN; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding Mr. Gildersleeve in death were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Burnie Gildersleeve; brother, Ed Gildersleeve; sister, Jeanne Gildersleeve; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Sonnier; and brother-in-law, Robert Meyers.

Serving as pallbearers are Earl Hernandez, Obie Hulin, Chuck Simon, Johnny Meyers, Justin Gildersleeve, and Derek Dupre. Named as honorary pallbearers are Jamie Gains and Brett Babineaux.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hernandez, and to Yvonne Meyers.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Lions Club Camp, Lions Club Eye Foundation, St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, or to the charity of choice.

