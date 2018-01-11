Bobby R. Chevis

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018. at Abundant Life Church in Rayne for Bobby Ray Chevis, 60, who passed away on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Interment will be in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery in Bristol.

Rev. Carlton Carter, Pastor of Sunrise Baptist Church, will officiate the funeral service.

Mr. Chevis leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Helen Minix Chevis of Rayne; one son, William Board (Joselyn) of Rayne; one brother, Joseph Chevis (Linda) of Rayne; one sister, Michelle Citizen (Jerome) of Church Point; two grandchildren, Imaria Jackson and Braeden Board, both of Rayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Chevis was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Georgia Mae Pierre Chevis.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Abundant Life Church.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, LA, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.