Funeral services will be held Monday, August 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Bonnie Rae Reynolds Weatherby, 65, who died Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 1:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Bonnie was a native Oklahoman and a 33-year resident of Crowley. She held an Associate’s Degree in Computer Technology. She and her husband, Jim loved to travel. Her leisure enjoyment came from sewing, knitting, and quilting. She was a great supporter of her husband’s golf career and poker playing.

Rev. Pat Ulmet will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jim Weatherby of Crowley; one sister, Carolyn Gude and husband John of Grand Prairie, TX; one brother, Floyd Reynolds and wife Peggy of Wichita, KS.; her two loving dogs, Rex and Bandit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Revere and Betty Thompson Reynolds; her siblings, Paul Ray Reynolds, Mary Sutterfield, Ruby Reynolds, Larry Joe Reynolds and Jack Reynolds.

Pallbearers will be Ed Gibson, Wayne “Rock” Hebert, Jeff Nickel, Randy Nickel and Rev. Hardy Ulmet.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

