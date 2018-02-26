Funeral services will be held for Bradley Breaux, 68, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley chapel with Rev. Randy Moreau officiating.

Visitation will begin on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in the funeral home chapel at 4:30 p.m., with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m., until 10 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Estherwood Cemetery.

Mr. Breaux passed away at his residence in Estherwood on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Mr. Breaux is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Thelma R. Breaux of Estherwood; son, Brad Shannon Breaux of Estherwood; grandchildren, Hannah Breaux of Rayne, Branden Breaux of Estherwood, Cameron Breaux of Mount Bellevue, Texas, Halie Ward of Mount Bellevue, Ashton Breaux of Estherwood and Kylie Dugas of Estherwood; one great-granddaughter, Aria Anderson of Rayne; and brothers, L.J. Breaux of Port Arthur, Texas, Rodney “Bee” Breaux of Crowley, Roland Breaux of Crowley and Charles “Sue Sue” Breaux of Crowley.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons Branden Breaux and Cameron Breaux and nephews Cory Roy, Roger Roy, Brad Breaux and Glenn Breaux.

Mr. Breaux’s family would like to thank the staff and doctors of Lamm Family Care Hospice for making Mr. Breaux comfortable through his brave battle with stage IV cancer.

