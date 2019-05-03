A Mass of Christian Burial for Brenda Faye Broussard, 60, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 417 W. Third St., Crowley. Father Emanuel Awe will officiate.

Visitation will be in the church from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Brenda was a resident of Crowley and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital.

Brenda was a faithful member of St Theresa Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Crowley High School and a graduate of Grambling State University.

Brenda was employed by the Acadia Parish School Board and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church Choir and volunteered with the church fair.

Brenda leaves to cherish her loving memories, two sons, Jamal Dominic (Jessica) Broussard of Broussard, and Demetrich (Candice) Charles of Crowley; one sister, Dianne Johnson of Carencro; brothers, Clarence George Sr., Michael George Sr., Donald George, and Frederick George Sr.; grandchildren, Jayden Charles, Aveah, Amyah, Arianah, Isaiah Broussard, and baby Broussard coming soon; other relatives and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Clarence George Sr; paternal grandparents, Sevilla and Columbus George; maternal grandparents, Lizzie and Maurice Simon; brother, Anthony George; and nephew, Michael George II.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.

Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC, (337) 824-0521, is in charge of arrangements.