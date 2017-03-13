RAYNE - Funeral services for Brenda Marie Albarado Lavergne, 73, were held on Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Entombment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 14, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home and continued on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Mrs. Lavergne passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in a Crowley hospital.

A native of Assumption Parish, Mrs. Lavergne lived in White Castle for many years prior to living in Jennings, Duson, and Rayne. She was a member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Lavergne retired after 25 years service as a librarian with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Mrs. Lavergne enjoyed reading and crafting, but her greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband of over 38 years, Claude Lavergne of Scott; daughter, Juanita Gomez of White Castle; sons, Andrew Gomez Jr. of White Castle, Laurent Lavergne and wife Wendy of Rayne, and Nathan Lavergne and wife Jessica of Scott; step-daughters, Roena Esthay and husband Darryl of Jennings, Charlotte LeBlanc of Mobile, Alabama, and Claudia Fruge and husband Mike of Jennings; step-sons, Owen Lavergne and wife Connie of Jennings, and Clinton Lavergne of Jennings; sister, Betty Giroir of Bell River; step-daughter-in-law, Renee Lavergne of Elton; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one grandchild on the way; and three godchildren.

Preceding Mrs. Lavergne in death were her parents, Clement and Emma Charlet Albarado; step-son, Carl Lavergne; sister, Marina Boudreaux; and one grandchild.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.