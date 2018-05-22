BRANCH - A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. in Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch for Brenda Theresa Thibodeaux LeBlanc, 60, who died at 11:30 p.m. on April 26, 2018, at St. Joseph Carpenter Hospice in Lafayette.

Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou with Pastor Micah Collins officiating.

Visitation will be observed at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Branch prior to the funeral service.

She is survived by her mother, Marlene Thibodeaux; a daughter, Amber Nicole LeBlanc; three brothers, Glenn A. Thibodeaux, Benny Thibodeaux and Marcus Thibodeaux; two sisters, Jenice Doucet and Doye Ann Thibodeaux; and three grandchildren, Noah James Suire, Isabella Kate Suire and Silas Paul LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Merton Thibodeaux, and a brother, Michael Thibodeaux.

Brenda was a singer, loved her horses and was a believer in Our Lord.