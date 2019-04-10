A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Egan for Brent “Chilly Dog” Guidry, 28, who passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 7:02 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Jude W. Thierry Jr., pastor of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Egan, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be in Sensat Cemetery of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include one daughter, Chloe Guidry of Egan; his parents, Wayne and Linda V. Guidry of Egan; one brother, Jeffery and wife Laura Guidry of Egan; one sister, Kellie Guidry and Alex Roach of Jennings; his paternal grandparents, Nujay and Pat Guidry of Crowley; his maternal grandmother, Gloria Vincent of LaPlace; one nephew, Korbin; three nieces, Elizabeth, Jordan and Morgan.

Brent was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Embery Vincent; and one uncle, Greg Guidry.

