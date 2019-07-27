Memorial services will be held for Brian Keith Hoffpauir, 50, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Brother Gerard Morgan officiating.

Visitation with family and friends will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday from 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of the memorial service.

Interment will be at a later date.

Mr. Hoffpauir passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lady of the Oaks Nursing Facility as a result of lung and brain cancer. He had been under the care of Community Hospice of Lafayette and Lady of the Oaks Nursing Facility for a total of one day.

Willie Pousson has shared his home and his life for the past 30 years with Brian. Brian is the best thing that ever came into Willie’s life — thank you for a wonderful 30 years.

Brian loved to watch Bruce Lee movies and he also enjoyed putting model cars together. He was also very proud of his sword and knife collection.

Brian has been sober almost two years- he was super proud of this accomplishment! He received his high school equivalency diploma (GED) from Crowley on April 21, 1992.

Mr. Hoffpauir is survived by his daughter, Felicia Lanerie and husband Justin of Rayne; grandchildren, Jazmine Lanerie, Justin Lanerie Jr and Jordan Lanerie; brothers, Warren “Peanut” Hoffpauir and wife Virginia of Crowley, Tony Hoffpauir of Crowley and Edmond Hoffpauir of Crowley; sisters, Nikki Pousson Harder and husband Louis of Crowley, Romona Hoffpauir and husband Jerry of Crowley, and Marie Hoffpauir of Crowley; godchildren, Drake Romero of Crowley and Aryka Hoffpauir of Tomball, Texas; six nieces; five nephews and six great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Hoffpauir Sr.; mother, Barbara Navarre Pousson; and his step-father Lloyd Pousson.

