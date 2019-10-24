RAYNE - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Starlight Baptist Church in Rayne, for Brylon J. Randall, 8, who died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Dallas.

Interment will be in the Rayne Protestant Cemetery with Rev. Nathan Stevens officiating.

Brylon enjoyed riding his bike, watching YouTube, playing basketball and being with his friends.

He was a third grade student at Martin Petitjean Elementary and had a passion for sports cars.

He is survived by his parents, Jasha Harmon and Tierra Randall, both of Rayne; two brothers, Jaivon Francis of Crowley and Hebert Dugas of Rayne; six sisters, Baylon Randall, Erylon Randall, Jayla Harmon, Imani Dugas, Jai’ya Harmon and Jaslyn Babineaux, all of Rayne; maternal grandmother, Annie Randall of Rayne; maternal grandfather, Elliot Roberts of Rayne; paternal grandfather, Robert Nixon of Rayne; and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Brenda Harmon, and one aunt, Bianca Randall.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church in Rayne.

Paul bearers will include Brandon Auguillard, Darius Mouton, Malcolm Malbrough, Floyd Smith Sr., Robert Harmon and Blaine Harmon.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home in Eunice was in charge of arrangements.