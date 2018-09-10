Buford Trahan

Mon, 09/10/2018 - 5:46pm
JENNINGS

Mr. Buford Trahan, 74, of Iota, died at 2:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in his residence.
Mr. Trahan’s wishes were to be cremated. Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Trahan was a resident of Iota for two months, moving there from Rayne. He was a retired driver for a Cashway Pharmacy and was a member of the choir at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Margaret Marie Trahan; two daughters, Michele (Donnie) Trahan of Iota, and Renee Morgan of Crowley; one son, Christopher (Latosha) Trahan of Crowley; one sister, Rita Deville of Crowley; six grandchildren, Jonathon and Zackary Morgan, Alicia, Matthew, Summer, and Devin Trahan; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ovey and Amant Hanks Trahan; and a great-grandson, Grant Taylor Trahan.
