Mr. Buford Trahan, 74, of Iota, died at 2:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in his residence.

Mr. Trahan’s wishes were to be cremated. Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Trahan was a resident of Iota for two months, moving there from Rayne. He was a retired driver for a Cashway Pharmacy and was a member of the choir at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Margaret Marie Trahan; two daughters, Michele (Donnie) Trahan of Iota, and Renee Morgan of Crowley; one son, Christopher (Latosha) Trahan of Crowley; one sister, Rita Deville of Crowley; six grandchildren, Jonathon and Zackary Morgan, Alicia, Matthew, Summer, and Devin Trahan; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ovey and Amant Hanks Trahan; and a great-grandson, Grant Taylor Trahan.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.