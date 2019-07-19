Funeral services for Byrain Keith Wilridge, 55, will be held Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Crowley.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will follow at West Crowley Cemetery.

Byrain Wilridge was born on Oct. 15, 1963, to Lettie Davis Wilridge and the late Homer Wilridge Sr. He departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Byrain was a faithful member of Empowerment Fellowship Church under the leadership of Pastor Al Parker in San Antonio, Texas. Prior to leaving Louisiana, Byrian was as faithful at Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Christopher Arvie as a Deacon.

Byrain worked for 21 years and retired from Lafayette Consolidated Government in Lafayette. After retiring, he met and married Sonya Bell Hollis. He moved to San Antonio, Texas, and began working for Northeast Independent School District where he was an active employee until untimely departure.

Byrain was a member of Leonard Lodge No. 151 with the following Masonic affiliations: State of Louisiana Higher Degrees, 9th District, Trotter Breaux Chapter No. 1, Sunrise Commandery No. 1, Omega Consistory Sublime, and David Temple No. 9. He was also affiliated with the West Crowley Cemetery.

Byrain leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Sonya Wilridge of San Antonio, Texas; two daughters, Delise and Danashia Wilridge of Lake Charles; three step-sons, of San Antonio, Texas; mother, Lettie Wilridge, Crowley; four brothers, Wynn Dale Wilridge, Kelvin Wilridge, and Byron (Sonjatina) Wilridge Sr., all of Crowley; and Wilbert Derek Wilridge of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Dora (Lester) Taylor of Houston, Texas; and Mardessa (Thomas) Poydras, Crowley; grandmother, Lula Sanderford of Crowley; three aunts, Rose Guilbeau and Goldie (David) Bray of Jennings and Yvette Davis of Buffalo, Texas; the mother of his daughters, Jacqueline Wilridge of Crowley; a dear friend, Norma Wilson of San Antonio, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Wilridge Sr.; one brother, Homer Wilridge Jr.; his grandparents, Wittie and Thomas Wilridge Sr., Herman Davis and Felix Sanderford; two uncles, Atkin Wilridge Sr. and Thomas Wilridge Jr.; two aunts, Addie Handy and Nettie Walker.

Funeral services entrusted to Agape Funeral Home, 1507 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City.