Funeral services for Calvin Wayne Vincent, 68, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Brother Gerard Morgan officiating.

Visitation in the funeral home chapel will begin on Friday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the chapel service time.

Interment will follow the service in Johnson-Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

Mr. Vincent passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Memorial Hermann-Southeast Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Calvin was born in Gueydan and raised in Morse. He moved to Crowley for the next 35 years and for the final 12 years has been a resident of Texas City, Texas.

Graduating from Midland High School in 1969, he was employed by Enterprise Transportation for 35 years and was an OTR driver for a total of 40-plus years until his retirement.

Calvin was known for “never meeting a stranger” and was also a faithful member of The First Church of God in Texas City, Texas.

Mr. Vincent is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Vincent of Texas City, Texas; daughters Bridget Cormier of Morse, Donna Hanks and husband C.J. of Morse, and Ramona Vincent of Crowley; step-children, Yvette Villanueva of Angleton, Texas, Alex Hernandez of Chicago, Illinois, and Eddie Sahinian of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Myra Hanks, Maddox Hanks, Xavier Villanueva, Zechariah Jammer, Timothy Higgins, Zoe Spurlock and Layla Rose Higgins; great grandchildren, Wyatt Jeansonne and Tatyn Simon; the mother of his children, Evelyn Vincent; his mother, Anna Vincent of Morse; sister, Elaine Olivier of Crowley; brother, Bufford Vincent of Lafayette; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mona Vincent; father, Alton Vincent; sister, Gloria Leger; brother, Kenneth Vincent; grandson, Bradley Cormier; and step-son, Manuel Hernandez.

Pallbearers will be C.J. Hanks, Maddox Hanks, Bruce Simon, Philip Myers, Keith Olivier and Xavier Villanueva.

Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Leger.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.