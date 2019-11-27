Carby was born in Iota on November 7, 1934, to Alphonse Miller and Estell Doucet Miller. He was called from this life on Nov. 25, 2019.

Carby worked as a tool pusher until his retirement. He loved being outdoors, hunting, shrimping and cutting grass. Carby also enjoyed doing carpentry work, as well as spending time with his family and friends. Carby was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Carby was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carby is survived by his three sons, Charles Miller (Cindi) of Evangeline, Fred Miller (Bertha) of Basile and Steve Miller (Penny) of Tee Mamou; his two daughters, Doris LeJeune (Tony) of Tee Mamou and Laura Sonnier of Tee Mamou; his nine grandchildren, Kerry, Benjamin, Casey, Brent, Keith, Jasen, Corey, Shalise and Justin; as well as seven great grandchildren.

Carby is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Estell Miller; his beloved wife, Betty Venable Miller; his son, Frank Miller; one grandchild, Jacob LeJeune; his sister, Inez Hedge; and his son-in-law, Carl Sonnier.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Jules Catholic Church for Carby John Miller, 85, of Tee Mamou on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. with Father Paul LaFleur officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Jules/Tee Mamou Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home beginning on Friday, Nov. 29, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass at 1 p.m.

Carrying Carby to his final resting place in St. Jules/Tee Mamou Cemetery will be Corey LeJeune, Justin Sonnier, Brent Miller, Kerry Miller, Benjamin Miller and Casey Miller

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.