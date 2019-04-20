Carl Damon Sonnier was born to Joseph Oscar Sonnier Sr. and Theresa Johnson Sonnier on Dec. 10, 1955, in Lafayette.

On March 23, 2019, he heard a soft whisper say, “Come now, Carl, and rest.”

Carl attended services at Greater Love Family Worship Center until his health failed.

He was a graduate of Crowley High School. After graduation, Carl enlisted in the United States Army. He worked at a rope plant for a few years and later was employed as a repairman in Kentucky.

Carl enjoyed visiting with family and friends and also hanging out at the fish pond.

Carl leaves to cherish his memories three children, Latrese (Christopher) Brown of Louisville, Kentucky, Carlisa (Niquie) Thompson of Louisville and Carl D. Sonnier of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, Lydia Simon; his mother, Theresa J. Sonnier of Crowley; his siblings, Diane J. Bess (Cicero) of Crowley, Beverley J. Sinegal of Jennings, Velma Sonnier of Arnaudville, Harlan Sonnier of Crowley, John Sonnier of Las Vegas, Nevada, Martin Sonnier of Houston, Texas, and Marvin Sonnier of Crowley; and a host of relatives and friends.

Carl was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Joseph Sonnier; one grandchild, Cionna Sonnier; his father, Oscar Sonnier Sr.; and two siblings, Joseph O. Sonnier Jr. and Paul Sonnier.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Greater Love Family Worship Center, 1001 N. Avenue E in Crowley.

The family has requested that viewing be held at the church immediately prior to the service, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.