A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley for Carl Joseph Kibodeaux, 53, who died Wednesday, May 4, 2017, at 1:05 a.m.at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Michael DeBlanc, associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m. by Shelly Istre. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Carl is survived by his wife Georgette Guidry Miller Kibodeaux of Crowley; one daughter, Ida Lawrence and her husband Daniel of Carencro; one son Carl Joseph Antoine Kibodeaux of Lafayette; two grandsons, Charlie Antoine and Chandler Joseph; two stepdaughters, Katherine Miller Hebert and Jeanne E. Miller; and one step-granddaughter, Alyssa Claire Hebert; one brother, Percy Lee Kibodeaux and his wife Judy of Crowley; three sisters, Gwendolyn K. Kibodeaux and her husband Steven of Crowley, Joanna K. Smith and her husband Howard of Iota and Carla K. Labove of Crowley; brother-in-law, Wilfred P. Mathiew of Crowley; 13 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews; godchildren, Penny Jane Thibodeaux, Larry Labove, Jean Lejeune, Amanda Mae Fontenot and Jennifer Lyn Fusilier.

Pallbearers will be Percy L. Kibodeaux, Carl “JA” Kibodeaux, Daniel W. Lawrence, Nicholas K. Kibodeaux, Percy L. Kibodeaux II, Larry P. Labove and Joseph S. Mathiew. Honorary pallbearers will be, Brian K. Thibodeaux, Kyle J. Jensen, and Marcus Mathiew.

Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie B. Kibodeaux; his parents, Joseph W. Kibodeaux and Ida Guidry Kibodeaux; one sister, Diana K. Mathiew and brother-in-law, Larry Labove.

He worked for Noble Drilling in the safety division for 23 years, and was an active volunteer with his children’s schools. He enjoyed wood working and riding his Harley Motorcycles.

