Carl Quinn Sonnier was born in Lafayette on March 8, 1969, and he was called from this earthly life on Oct. 26, 2019, at the age of 50.

Carl owned and operated Sonnier’s Welding & Fabricating as well as being a partner in Phantom Blinds.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and operating his winch truck along with spending countless hours at his shop. Most of all Carl loved helping others and spending time with his family and friends.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carl is survived by his wife, Laura Miller Sonnier of Tee-Mamou; his son, Justin Quinn Sonnier (Tori) of Tee-Mamou; his granddaughter, Zoe Camille Sonnier; his brother, Brandon Soulier of Austin, Texas; his four sisters, Shelly Lee James of Basile, Shona Chesterman of Iota, Crystal Daire of Basile and Misti Bergeaux of Eunice.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Sherrice Calcote.

Funeral services for Carl Quinn Sonnier, 50 of Tee-Mamou will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Gary DarDar and Brother Doug Doyle officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Jules/Tee-Mamou Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings began on Wednesday, Oc. 30, 3 p.m. and will continue until the time of his service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Carrying Carl to his final resting place will be Troy Orillion, Matt Miller, David Doise, Staffon Richard, Mark Guidry and Jimmy Romero.

