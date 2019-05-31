Carla Jo Hebert Hanks, 65, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, of natural causes at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Survivors include her daughter, Angie Power; her “favorite” son-in-law, Ty Power II; her beloved grandson, Logan Power; four siblings, Katherine Dischler (spouse Doug), Darryl Hebert (spouse Liz), Daniel Hebert (spouse Sue), and Scoot Hebert; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers and friends, as well as her cherished “church family”.

Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Rick” Hanks II; and parents Betty Jane Brown Hebert and J.W. “Billy” Hebert; nephews Shayne Hebert, Billy Hebert and Bobby Hebert.

Carla Jo was a beloved member of her community, devoted member of her church and brought a smile to everyone’s face that she encountered. Carla’s loving and generous spirit continues to touch lives as it was her desire to donate her body to the Health Sciences Center to be used for the greater good of humanity.

We, as a family, are comforted in knowing that her generous gift could provide many benefits to medical education, clinical practice and research.

A celebration of life will be held at The First Baptist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., Crowley, on Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help defray medical expenses.